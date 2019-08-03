First Quadrant LP Has Lifted Its Old Republic Intl (ORI) Position; TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC had 21 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, February 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, February 4 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Monday, February 11 to “Reduce”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, February 4. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 25 by JP Morgan. See TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) latest ratings:

18/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

18/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 184.00 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 184.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 120.00 New Target: GBX 110.00 Unchanged

28/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 68.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

24/05/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

21/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 70.00 Maintain

First Quadrant LP increased Old Republic Intl Corp (ORI) stake by 84.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP acquired 26,158 shares as Old Republic Intl Corp (ORI)’s stock rose 3.03%. The First Quadrant LP holds 57,116 shares with $1.20M value, up from 30,958 last quarter. Old Republic Intl Corp now has $6.84 billion valuation. It closed at $22.57 lastly. It is down 7.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP QTRLY NET PREMIUMS AND FEES EARNED $1,330.4 MLN VS $1,301.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

First Quadrant LP decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 5,888 shares to 3,852 valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) stake by 27,728 shares and now owns 74,864 shares. Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 0.69% stake. Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 3,144 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation holds 518,163 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Brookstone Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 12,781 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 57,500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.03% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 56,854 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 786,525 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). New York-based Kepos Cap LP has invested 0.08% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 466,446 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability holds 0.26% or 29,253 shares in its portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James And Assocs has invested 0.09% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $21,578 activity. KOVALESKI CHARLES J had bought 200 shares worth $4,596 on Wednesday, July 10.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Old Republic Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Share Price Is Up 33% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More important recent TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) news were published by: Nytimes.com which released: “Justin Amash, Under Attack for Impeachment Talk, Finds Mixed Support at Home – The New York Times” on May 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com published article titled: “Open Standard LON® Communications Protocol to Run Over Wireless Mesh for the First Time – PR Newswire”, Bostonglobe.com published: “Governorâ€™s top lawyer, Lon Povich, will leave the administration – The Boston Globe” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) was released by: Desmoinesregister.com and their article: “This Iowa day trader scammed more than 40 people. Is he building a $500,000 house? – Des Moines Register” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.95% or GBX 1 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 103.8. About 1.27M shares traded. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. The company has market cap of 1.20 billion GBP. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network security and filtering system. It has a 37.07 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various business-grade communications services and products, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile.