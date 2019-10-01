First Quadrant LP Has Lifted Holding in Robert Half Intl (RHI) as Shares Declined; Trexquant Investment LP Continues to Hold Position in Five9 (FIVN)

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 214.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 10,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 14,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $769,000, up from 4,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 439,668 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 174.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 40,434 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 63,603 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 23,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.66. About 817,672 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation

