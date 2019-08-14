First Quadrant LP Has Increased Synchrony Financial (SYF) Position; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stake Upped by 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 78,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 436,105 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 357,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 913,810 shares traded or 32.44% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q LOSS/SHR $1.07; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 06/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN)

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 267.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 30,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 41,346 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32M, up from 11,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 4.63M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Investors Are Rooting for Beacon Roofing Supply Stock – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 11,080 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 23,083 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 24,813 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). The New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Captrust Financial Advsr has 224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Inc has 0.1% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 27,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.08% or 109,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Bluemountain Cap Management Lc accumulated 7,146 shares or 0% of the stock. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 1,359 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 217 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 10,483 shares. Green Square Ltd stated it has 0.21% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp Mass (NYSE:HAE) by 11,666 shares to 570 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brady Corporation Cl A (NYSE:BRC) by 17,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 478 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 19, 2019.