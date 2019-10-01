First Quadrant LP Has Decreased Stake in Constellation Brands A (STZ) by $437,276 as Market Value Declined; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Shareholder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Upped Its Holding by $492,320 as Market Valuation Declined

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 3,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 10,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 6,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $116.78. About 247,295 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/05/2018 – Varian Comments on Sirtex Receiving Unsolicited Non-Binding Proposal From CDH Investments; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – ANNOUNCES FORMAL NOTIFICATION FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION & GERMAN FEDERAL CARTEL OFFICE ON PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CO; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology Institutions; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.15, EST. $1.04; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q EPS 79c; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (STZ) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 2,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 7,769 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $209.62. About 611,318 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.67% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Westpac reported 0% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 15,472 shares. Moody Bancshares Trust Division holds 0.33% or 59,402 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 514,502 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Qci Asset Management Inc New York accumulated 80,079 shares. Aperio has invested 0.08% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 1,883 are owned by Conning. Stonebridge Capital Ltd reported 0.98% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Wisconsin Cap Ltd owns 27,564 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 401,626 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer holds 38,155 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Moreover, Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.8% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (NYSE:AYI) by 4,094 shares to 12,326 shares, valued at $1.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 6,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $502.36M for 20.00 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 20,135 shares to 839,810 shares, valued at $83.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kkr Income Opportunities Fd (KIO) by 24,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,461 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

