First Quadrant LP Has Decreased Mgic Investment (MTG) Stake; Twenty-first Century Fox (NWS)’s Sentiment Is 0.09

First Quadrant LP decreased Mgic Investment Corp (MTG) stake by 27.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP sold 60,336 shares as Mgic Investment Corp (MTG)’s stock declined 11.81%. The First Quadrant LP holds 158,604 shares with $2.09M value, down from 218,940 last quarter. Mgic Investment Corp now has $4.40B valuation. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $12.42. About 1.87M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Net $143.6M; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 04/05/2018 – MGIC hires Greg Korn, Sales Manager — New England; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Hires Leonard (Len) Murray, Account Manager, West Central Region; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 1.3% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR THE QUARTER WERE $232.1 MILLION, COMPARED TO $229.1 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

Twenty-first Century Fox Inc (NWS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.09 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.83, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 40 investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 462 reduced and sold their holdings in Twenty-first Century Fox Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 53.25 million shares, down from 778.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Twenty-first Century Fox Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 44 to 1 for a decrease of 43. Sold All: 338 Reduced: 124 Increased: 23 New Position: 17.

Tig Advisors Llc holds 24.65% of its portfolio in News Corporation for 5.74 million shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust owns 59,200 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 1.33% invested in the company for 756,525 shares. The United Kingdom-based Independent Franchise Partners Llp has invested 0.77% in the stock. Cqs Cayman Lp, a Cayman Islands-based fund reported 783,840 shares.

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “News Corp (NWS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Media Investment Group Inc. (NEWM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “U.S. Housing Market Deja Vu – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fox Corporation: Solid Media Pick In The Age Of Cord-Cutting – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: NKTR, NWSA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

The stock increased 1.07% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.14. About 388,378 shares traded. News Corporation (NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.14 billion. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming divisions. It has a 54.38 P/E ratio. The firm distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, BarronÂ’s, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

More notable recent MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MGIC’s Q2 Is Excellent. The Stock Remains Cheap, Even To Liquidation Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MGIC Investment CFO to be next CEO – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGIC Investment July insurance in force rises 6.5% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

First Quadrant LP increased Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) stake by 68,228 shares to 105,957 valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 4,733 shares and now owns 6,173 shares. Marcus Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) was raised too.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.22 million for 7.57 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $61,450 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Arrigoni Daniel A., worth $61,450 on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,735 shares. Philadelphia Financial Mgmt Of San Francisco Ltd Com reported 390,777 shares. Systematic Fincl Management Ltd Partnership reported 106,500 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.06% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 58,308 shares. Northern Trust reported 7.03M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Heartland invested in 1.56% or 1.60M shares. Nordea Investment Management holds 1.05M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 171,253 are owned by Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 123,498 shares. Nfc Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.74M shares for 10.67% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa owns 1.10M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability owns 6.09 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).