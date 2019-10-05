First Quadrant LP Has Decreased Its Eplus (PLUS) Position by $650,284 as Shares Declined; Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Share Value Rose While Addenda Capital Decreased Holding

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Eplus Inc (PLUS) by 37.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 9,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 16,102 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, down from 25,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Eplus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $75.66. About 39,252 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief

Addenda Capital Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc sold 3,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 105,097 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.87 million, down from 108,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 458,575 shares traded or 4.41% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 10/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Raises Dividend to 65c Vs. 56.25c; 30/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific CEO Keith Creel: ‘Positive Result’ for Employees, Canadian Economy; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – OVER 3000 CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS AT CANADIAN PACIFIC WENT ON STRIKE AT 2200 ET TUESDAY; 30/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Canadian Pacific Railway wrongly coded; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 29/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – TEAMSTERS GO ON STRIKE AT CANADIAN PACIFIC; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 18,840 shares to 451,174 shares, valued at $16.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) by 71,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,581 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.56 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.41 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $494.96M for 14.85 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual EPS reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.90% EPS growth.

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.53 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $13.78M for 18.54 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

