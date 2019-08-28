First Quadrant LP Has Decreased Its Ciena (CIEN) Holding by $1.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Toscafund Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its E Trade Financial (ETFC) Holding by $13.20 Million as Stock Price Declined

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 74.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 39,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 13,292 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $496,000, down from 52,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $39.53. About 1.54M shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 04/04/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : ROSENBLATT SECURITIES STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $32; 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 15/05/2018 – Shapiro Capital Management Buys New 1.8% Position in Ciena; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 25/04/2018 – Lumentum et al. Plunge on DoJ Huawei Probe; Ciena’s Gain? — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK

Toscafund Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toscafund Asset Management Llp sold 280,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The hedge fund held 524,876 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, down from 805,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toscafund Asset Management Llp who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.64. About 2.93M shares traded or 12.16% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $63; 21/03/2018 – E*TRADE Brings New Technology to Futures Traders with Launch of Mobile Ladder; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 07/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of The West accumulated 14,179 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc owns 0.08% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 28,361 shares. Mutual Of America Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership accumulated 208 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Metropolitan Life reported 58,757 shares. Element Management Lc holds 100,049 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Liability invested 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp holds 539,857 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Limited reported 34 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 129,228 shares stake. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 11,185 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 492,900 shares. Moody Bancorp Tru Division reported 0% stake.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.81M for 9.91 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ETFC) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Reasons to Add E*TRADE (ETFC) Stock to Your Portfolio Now – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “E*TRADE Financial Corporation Reports Monthly Activity for July 2019 – Business Wire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Deutsche Bank downgrades TD Ameritrade, E*Trade – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.55 million for 19.77 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.