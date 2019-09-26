First Quadrant LP Has Cut Plexus (PLXS) Holding; SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG NA O.N. COMMON S (SEMHF) SI Increased By 3.83%

First Quadrant LP decreased Plexus Corp (PLXS) stake by 58.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP sold 10,472 shares as Plexus Corp (PLXS)’s stock declined 1.26%. The First Quadrant LP holds 7,528 shares with $439,000 value, down from 18,000 last quarter. Plexus Corp now has $1.86B valuation. The stock increased 2.49% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 85,404 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 07/05/2018 – Cody Regional Health Selects Plexus Technology Group’s Integrated Anesthesia EMR Solution; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 22/03/2018 – Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date; 09/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Intraoperative Superior Hypogastric Plexus Block For Pain Relief During Cesarean-Section; 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Injection Optimization of Infraclavicular and Axillary Brachial Plexus Block; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 Internationa; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Forearm vs Brachial Plexus Blockade for Routine Hand and Wrist Surgery; 14/03/2018 – PLEXUS CORP – RAPP’S APPOINTMENT EXPANDS PLEXUS BOARD TO 11 DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group and Synopsis Healthcare Partner Together to Offer a Fully Integrated Anesthesia Perioperative Solution in the US and Europe; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ultrasound Guided Supraclavicular Brachial Plexus Block, Volume Comparison of Local Anaesthetics and

SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG NA O.N. COMMON S (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) had an increase of 3.83% in short interest. SEMHF’s SI was 3.18M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 3.83% from 3.07M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 15925 days are for SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG NA O.N. COMMON S (OTCMKTS:SEMHF)’s short sellers to cover SEMHF’s short positions. It closed at $39.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic services and products to healthcare providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $39.17 billion. It operates in three operating divisions: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. It has a 27.01 P/E ratio. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold PLXS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 27.64 million shares or 2.04% less from 28.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Technology Lp reported 470 shares stake. Franklin Resource Inc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 1.64 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 22 shares. Laurion Capital Management Lp stated it has 7,965 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Legal And General Group Inc Pcl, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 89,854 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 91,589 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 3,472 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The holds 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) or 18,391 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 640,638 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp reported 29,919 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 393,688 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 0.05% invested in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 15,626 shares.

Analysts await Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.96 per share. PLXS’s profit will be $25.18 million for 18.46 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Plexus Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.17% EPS growth.

First Quadrant LP increased Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) stake by 26,611 shares to 27,850 valued at $2.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) stake by 14,418 shares and now owns 23,184 shares. Vanguard Glbl Ex Us Real Est (VNQI) was raised too.