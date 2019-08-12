First Quadrant LP Has Cut Landstar System (LSTR) Position by $1.88 Million as Market Value Rose; National Asset Management Boosted Its Visa (V) Stake by $352,404

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Landstar System Inc (LSTR) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 17,272 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 31,291 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42M, down from 48,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Landstar System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $108.57. About 22,286 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 2,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 36,166 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 33,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $177.19. About 1.87M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA BANK PARTNERS WANT TO ISSUE MORE CONTACTLESS CARDS; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 06/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry

Analysts await Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 7.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.63 per share. LSTR’s profit will be $59.85 million for 17.98 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual EPS reported by Landstar System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Limited Company holds 0.95% or 58,000 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited stated it has 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Jefferies Group Inc Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 3,404 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.21% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) or 9,333 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc accumulated 8,873 shares. Franklin Res invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 0.16% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 33,800 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Corp accumulated 4,101 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based Hennessy Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.74% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Alps Advsr Incorporated invested in 3,665 shares. Moreover, Impala Asset Ltd Company has 1.31% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 228,651 shares. Bbva Compass Bancshares holds 0.1% or 14,366 shares. Amp Capital invested in 0.01% or 12,900 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 17,438 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 24,638 shares to 51,859 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) by 35,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dock Street Asset Management Incorporated invested in 122,487 shares or 6.54% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 757 shares. Lateef Invest Limited Partnership reported 263,598 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 335,340 shares. Private Harbour Mgmt And Counsel Llc invested 2.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Arete Wealth Advsrs holds 25,845 shares. Malaga Cove Ltd Company has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Greenleaf Trust invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Field Main State Bank accumulated 23,954 shares. Hhr Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 176,253 shares. King Luther Capital Corp has 755,289 shares. Sit Associates Inc holds 196,070 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Addenda Capital holds 0.82% or 72,816 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Beach Investment Counsel Pa has invested 2.24% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 12,674 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 4,991 shares to 22,443 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,164 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

