First Quadrant LP Has Boosted Its Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Position by $2.95 Million; Smith Salley & Associates Holds Holding in Lowes Cos (LOW)

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) by 2660.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 31,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 32,551 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.06M, up from 1,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Pinnacle West Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $93.08. About 896,792 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q Rev $692.7M; 24/04/2018 – APS to Issue Resource RFPs; 02/05/2018 – PNW SEES FY ONGOING EPS $4.35 TO $4.55, EST. $4.46; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 02/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 7C; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Salley & Associates bought 3,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 91,818 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.27 million, up from 87,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Salley & Associates who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $113.36. About 3.37 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Intensified Trade Tensions a Threat to Global Growth; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Trade Tensions a Risk for Australian Growth; 23/03/2018 – Lowe’s Declares Dividend of 41c; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 18/05/2018 – Fixing Up Lowe’s — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE NAMES GEOFF LOWE AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s and Kohl’s May Be Bargains Amid Retail Roller Coaster — Barron’s Blog; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 08/05/2018 – Enercare Appoints Geoff Lowe as Chief Fincl Officer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold LOW shares while 432 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 565.48 million shares or 2.26% less from 578.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Com accumulated 370,723 shares. Haverford Trust reported 1.10M shares. Rmb Capital accumulated 135,974 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 0.33% or 10,173 shares. Legacy Private Tru holds 10,287 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. United Fire Grp holds 17,000 shares. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C holds 0.22% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 493,635 shares. L S has 0.07% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Janney Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Georgia-based Acg Wealth has invested 0.19% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Cap Mngmt Associates New York holds 6,500 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & Company, a Texas-based fund reported 7,758 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Com invested 0.04% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mcdaniel Terry & Comm reported 3,174 shares.

Smith Salley & Associates, which manages about $331.94M and $663.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14,699 shares to 209,893 shares, valued at $28.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23,783 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 324,098 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Lowe’s Executives Want Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake’s Flashing Warning Sign – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot will feel the impact of lumber price deflation and Loweâ€™s improvement – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $200,342 worth of stock was bought by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W had bought 250 shares worth $23,725.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,432 shares to 311,911 shares, valued at $41.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 8,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,555 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Crp Of Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “APS, Pinnacle West CEO Don Brandt to retire in November – Phoenix Business Journal” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Create Value For Shareholders? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Pinnacle West Chairman Don Brandt to Retire in November – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:PNW) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.