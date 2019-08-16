First Quadrant LP Has Boosted Hollyfrontier (HFC) Stake By $1.06 Million; Nucor (NUE) Sentiment Is 1.22

First Quadrant LP increased Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC) stake by 475.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Quadrant LP acquired 21,713 shares as Hollyfrontier Corp (HFC)’s stock rose 4.21%. The First Quadrant LP holds 26,277 shares with $1.30M value, up from 4,564 last quarter. Hollyfrontier Corp now has $7.22B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.86. About 2.59M shares traded or 28.23% up from the average. HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has declined 33.56% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HFC News: 27/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q EPS $1.50; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp. 1Q Rev $4.13B; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – UNIT’S WOODS CROSS REFINERY LOCATED IN UTAH RUNNING AT REDUCED RATES DUE TO A CRUDE UNIT FIRE THAT OCCURRED ON MARCH 12; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 23/03/2018 – HollyFrontier Corp Provides Update on Woods Cross Refinery Crude Unit; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 02/05/2018 – HollyFrontier 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 23/03/2018 – HOLLYFRONTIER – NO REPORTED INJURIES AS A RESULT OF FIRE; HOWEVER, REFINERY’S ABILITY TO RECEIVE CRUDE OIL DELIVERIES HAS BEEN AFFECTED

Nucor Corp (NUE) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 281 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 231 sold and trimmed holdings in Nucor Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 227.36 million shares, down from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nucor Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 204 Increased: 199 New Position: 82.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 54.51% or $1.27 from last year’s $2.33 per share. NUE’s profit will be $321.35 million for 11.25 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Nucor Corp (NUE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in August – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nucor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor (NUE) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc holds 5.09% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation for 208,301 shares. Mu Investments Co. Ltd. owns 97,100 shares or 3.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co has 2.27% invested in the company for 30.45 million shares. The New York-based Centre Asset Management Llc has invested 2.02% in the stock. Grace & White Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 141,867 shares.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.46 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 6.72 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.71. About 1.56 million shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NUE) has declined 19.09% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Adjusted Earnings Better Than 4Q, Comparable to Year-Ago; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Steel Products Earnings Down vs 4Q Due to Typical Seasonality; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Expect Positive Pricing Momentum to Continue Into 2Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Encouraged by Recent Actions by Trump Administration on Steel Imports

Among 7 analysts covering Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Hollyfrontier Corp has $83 highest and $45 lowest target. $62.86’s average target is 43.32% above currents $43.86 stock price. Hollyfrontier Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Mizuho. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, April 16. The stock of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25.

First Quadrant LP decreased Mastercard Inc A (NYSE:MA) stake by 3,002 shares to 87,131 valued at $20.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) stake by 142,074 shares and now owns 10,231 shares. Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) was reduced too.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,300 activity. On Monday, August 5 MYERS FRANKLIN bought $124,300 worth of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold HFC shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 142.44 million shares or 2.09% less from 145.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Hennessy Inc has 0.22% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 97,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.05% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company has 22,379 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Incorporated Llc holds 0.07% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 18,578 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 293,963 shares. Aviance Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.38% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) or 26,907 shares. Victory Cap Management owns 180,153 shares. Moreover, Bridges Mngmt has 0.01% invested in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Virginia Retirement Et Al has 100,600 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 338,049 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 45,300 shares. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.45% in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.18% or 288,701 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) for 142,121 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 267 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

