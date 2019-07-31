First Quadrant LP Has Boosted Aes (AES) Stake by $1.23 Million; Allegion Pub LTD Co (ALLE) Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Trimmed Holding by $4.13 Million

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 180.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 68,228 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,957 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 37,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 1.51 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 14/05/2018 – IPL Accelerates Toward a Cleaner Energy Future with Completion of Eagle Valley Natural Gas Plant; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET REV. R$430.1M, EST. R$470.0M; 09/03/2018 – McChord AF Base: 92nd OG partners with 375th AES, enhance AE knowledge; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Arizona Utility; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AES Gener and Subsidiaries at ‘BBB-‘; Removes Rating Watch Negative; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q EBITDA $208M, EST. $200.7M; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ELETROPAULO SAYS STILL CONSIDERING POSSIBLE SHARE OFFER

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (ALLE) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 45,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 291,225 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.42 million, down from 337,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Allegion Pub Ltd Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $105.07. About 177,583 shares traded. Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) has risen 30.68% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLE News: 26/04/2018 – Allegion 1Q Net $72.4M; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY EPS $4.20-EPS $4.35; 18/05/2018 – ALLEGION FILES TO OFFER MIXED SECURITIES; 13/05/2018 – ALLEGION TO BUY GWA GROUP’S DOOR & ACCESS SYSTEMS BUSINESS; 26/04/2018 – Allegion Backs FY Adj EPS $4.35-Adj EPS $4.50; 12/03/2018 – Allegion to Attend 2018 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference; 13/05/2018 – GWA Sells Door, Access Systems Unit to Allegion for A$107 Million; 24/04/2018 – Allegion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Allegion Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGION LAUNCHES $50M CORPORATE VENTURE FUND

Analysts await Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 8.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.23 per share. ALLE’s profit will be $124.19 million for 19.75 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Allegion plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold ALLE shares while 124 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 80.29 million shares or 2.64% less from 82.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc holds 8,653 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp, Texas-based fund reported 291,225 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 41,946 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Commerce The reported 103,642 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 235,410 shares. Pggm Invs accumulated 81,153 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs accumulated 30 shares or 0% of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement reported 189,664 shares stake. Washington Tru National Bank stated it has 66 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 1,125 shares. Moreover, Amica Retiree Med Trust has 0.05% invested in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) for 641 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0% or 2,812 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE). Horizon Invs Ltd owns 2,563 shares.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 212,325 shares to 3.29M shares, valued at $30.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $41.58 million activity.

