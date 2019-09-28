First Quadrant LP Decreased Its Landstar System (LSTR) Position by $974,770; Sailingstone Capital Partners Has Raised Its Stake in Range Res (RRC) as Stock Value Declined

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc bought 756,053 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The institutional investor held 40.46 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $282.43M, up from 39.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.02. About 13.12 million shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Rev $742.6M; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 25/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – INCIDENT CAUSED BY ILLEGAL DRILLING OPERATIONS OF A NEW WELL UNDERTAKEN BY LOCAL RESIDENTS WHICH HAS CAUSED A BLOWOUT AND FIRE; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q EPS 20c; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 14/03/2018 – SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANTS OPTIONS; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 10/04/2018 – Range Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 8 Days; 24/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD – RANGE EXCEEDS PRODUCTION TARGET; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Landstar System Inc (LSTR) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 9,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 22,181 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, down from 31,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Landstar System Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $112.46. About 247,023 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Range Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:RRC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Range Announces Asset Sales That Will Total $634 Million – GlobeNewswire” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Asset Sales Are Bullish For Range Resources – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Mariner East 1 pipeline shut down for upgrades at processing plant – Pittsburgh Business Times” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $434,106 activity. On Thursday, May 2 GRAY STEVEN D bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 20,000 shares. DORMAN MARGARET K bought $69,700 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold RRC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 271.99 million shares or 7.53% more from 252.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 64 shares. Natl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Tortoise Capital Advisors Lc invested in 1.09 million shares. 4,680 are owned by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Key Grp Holding (Cayman) owns 7.93 million shares for 4.66% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 202,358 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 21,718 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James And Assoc holds 140,932 shares. American Assets Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 302,951 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 26 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) or 76,225 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.01% or 3.56M shares. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Company owns 924,702 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $6.37 billion and $971.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Covia Hldgs Corp by 1.54 million shares to 9.34 million shares, valued at $18.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Src Energy Inc by 7.15 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18.30M shares, and cut its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rmr Group Inc The A by 12,387 shares to 63,772 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apergy Corp by 34,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold LSTR shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Seizert Cap Prtn Limited Liability Co reported 26,340 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag reported 104,442 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 4,667 shares. Stock Yards National Bank Trust Co holds 0.03% or 2,900 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Inc Id stated it has 2.33% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Illinois-based Guggenheim Lc has invested 0.02% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Natixis stated it has 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Bb&T Corp holds 0.01% or 3,833 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gp Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 36,544 shares. Vaughan Nelson Lp holds 0.72% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) or 505,530 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings reported 800 shares stake. Stifel reported 53,806 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 11,900 shares.

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Spirit Airlines Incorporated (SAVE) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trucking names mull poor J.B. Hunt results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks to Buy That Ought to Buy Back Shares – Investorplace.com” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Landstar Sees Weakness In TL Spot Market, Downplays Uber-Amazon Impact On Brokerage – Benzinga” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jan 31, 2019 Stock Market News For Jan 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 31, 2019.