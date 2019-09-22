First Quadrant LP Decreased Its Constellation Brands A (STZ) Holding by $437,276 as Stock Price Declined; Pioneer Investment Management Lifted Its Holding in Brown & Brown (BRO) by $10.16 Million as Stock Value Rose

Pioneer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) by 111.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc bought 307,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.68% . The institutional investor held 583,889 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.56M, up from 276,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $36.23. About 2.70 million shares traded or 149.18% up from the average. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 22.17% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 19/03/2018 Fitch Publishes Unrated Issuer Report on Brown & Brown, Inc; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc A (STZ) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 2,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 7,769 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $205.1. About 1.55 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $1.75 a share – summary; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 22,169 shares to 24,914 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 12,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 earnings per share, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $501.90M for 19.57 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Fin Advsrs holds 0% or 37 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Incorporated stated it has 0.11% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Choate Inv holds 0.06% or 4,862 shares. Bainco Interest reported 26,038 shares. 29,185 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Moreover, Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor Inc has 0.52% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 4,698 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 50 shares. Smith Graham & Investment Limited Partnership reported 17,308 shares. Alps Advsr stated it has 4,216 shares. Great Lakes Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 14,233 shares. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Nomura Asset Management holds 0.05% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 26,371 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 23,751 shares. Daiwa Securities owns 6,374 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc has 34,090 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $122.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 126,318 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $302.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 235,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,395 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Since July 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $179,806 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.58, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold BRO shares while 78 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 191.60 million shares or 0.83% less from 193.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 268,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 158,874 shares stake. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr holds 0% or 38,451 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services holds 0.02% or 1,120 shares in its portfolio. Crawford Counsel reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO). Lpl Financial Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 8,973 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has 176,725 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 93,890 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 69,596 shares. Numerixs Technologies invested in 100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 7,690 shares. Southeast Asset Incorporated invested in 0.54% or 61,586 shares. Shell Asset has 0.02% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 23,351 shares.