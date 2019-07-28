First Quadrant LP Decreased Its Amc Networks A (AMCX) Stake by $448,616; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Lifted Stake

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc A (AMCX) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 8,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,650 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 36,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Amc Networks Inc A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 412,508 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 4.55% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 19/03/2018 – RLJ ENTERTAINMENT – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETAINED FINANCIAL & LEGAL ADVISORS TO ASSIST IN REVIEWING AMC NETWORKS’ PROPOSAL; 24/04/2018 – AMC Networks Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 15 Days; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – FOX, AMC NETWORKS LEAD $75 MILLION FUNDING ROUND FOR FUBOTV; 23/05/2018 – Variety: AMC Networks International Strikes Rooftop Deal for VR Factual Fare; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Telecom, Media and Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS: AMC PREMIERE TO BE PART OF YOUTUBE TV NEXT MONTH; 10/05/2018 – AMCX: NEW WEB TV SERVICES OFFSET HALF OF VIDEO SUBSCRIBER LOSS

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 26,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 308,581 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.30M, up from 282,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 1.00M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 09/05/2018 – U.S. ADP April Regional Employment Report (Table); 18/04/2018 – AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC – APPOINTMENTS EXPAND ADP BOARD OF DIRECTORS TO 12 MEMBERS CURRENTLY; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP SLIGHTLY (+0.6%); 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 18/04/2018 – ADP to Release Quarterly Workforce Vitality Report With Deeper Labor Market Insights on WEDNESDAY, April 25, 2018; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 2.07% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.93 per share. AMCX’s profit will be $107.37M for 6.99 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual EPS reported by AMC Networks Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.41% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 68,228 shares to 105,957 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $7.76 million activity. Black Maria had sold 1,614 shares worth $236,629. 6,428 shares were sold by Ayala John, worth $966,713 on Wednesday, February 13. Politi Douglas W sold $875,129 worth of stock or 6,035 shares. 36,364 Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares with value of $5.42 million were sold by Rodriguez Carlos A.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 5,306 shares to 228,049 shares, valued at $32.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

