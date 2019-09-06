First Quadrant LP Cut Ugi (UGI) Stake as Market Value Declined; Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Stake in Yy (YY) as Stock Value Declined

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The hedge fund held 34,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 376,581 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 17,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 36,673 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, down from 54,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 1.70M shares traded or 1.41% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $2.80, EST. $2.67; 24/04/2018 – UGI Increases Annual Dividend Marking the 134th Year of Common Dividends and the 31st Consecutive Year of Annual Dividend; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 69,587 shares to 82,333 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 53,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Pzena Investment Managm Cl A (NYSE:PZN).

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UGI declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like UGI Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:UGI) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 3%; Pivotal Software Shares Climb – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UGI Corp. (UGI) Reports Election of William J. Marrazzo and K. Richard Turner to Board; Announces Board Succession Plan – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP holds 1,277 shares. Kames Cap Pcl stated it has 23,347 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 416,660 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 3,893 shares. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Com reported 5,900 shares. Nordea Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 6,271 shares. Swiss Bancorp holds 580,200 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.01% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Geode Capital Management Llc invested in 2.32M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Haverford holds 4,950 shares. Lsv Asset has 0% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 27,722 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt owns 8,472 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank invested in 2,250 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Incorporated holds 1,818 shares.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 119,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $443,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).