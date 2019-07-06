First Quadrant LP Boosted Stake in Silgan Holdings (SLGN); Polaris Inds (PII) Position Held by Loudon Investment Management Llc

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc (SLGN) by 225.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 59,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,925 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 26,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Silgan Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 285,711 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 10.02% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 16/03/2018 – SIG COMBIBLOC SEEKS ZURICH LISTING IN AUTUMN, WORKING WITH ROTHSCHILD ROTH.PA AS ADVISOR; 03/05/2018 – Silgan Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SILGAN HOLDINGS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packager SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.13

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 360.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 52,404 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,944 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 14,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.91% or $4.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.19. About 677,185 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts President; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries adds boats to its portfolio of snowmobiles and ATVs with the acquisition of Boat Holdings; 20/03/2018 – Polaris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS COMPLETES RESOLUTION WITH CONSUMER PRODUCT SAFETY COMMI; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 30,472 shares. Callahan Advsr Llc holds 0.16% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 10,101 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% or 103 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Blair William And Co Il holds 3,875 shares or 0% of its portfolio. West Coast Limited Liability Corp invested in 1.29% or 64,537 shares. One Trading Lp invested in 0% or 6,834 shares. The Maryland-based Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com has invested 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). First Interstate National Bank accumulated 4,081 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 15,300 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0% in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Assetmark has 1 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII). Community Comml Bank Na reported 100 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.02% invested in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56 million and $114.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 135,241 shares to 13,935 shares, valued at $5.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 27,902 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,650 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SLGN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 0.17% less from 70.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Lc has invested 0.01% in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). Aperio Gru Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 15,184 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 3.60 million shares. Sei holds 0.03% or 287,880 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 113,540 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Trust Advisors LP has 345,779 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 72,810 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 510,329 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 189,543 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 141,100 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc has 0% invested in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 17,368 shares. Ajo Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) for 96,960 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN). 100,628 were reported by Retirement Of Alabama. Aristotle Boston Ltd Company reported 0.97% stake.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 17,374 shares to 36,673 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 68,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,902 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).