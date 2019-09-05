First Quadrant LP Boosted Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake by $705,600; Intrexon (XON) Stake Held by Third Security Llc

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 91.15% . The hedge fund held 67.79M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58M, up from 67.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.10M market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.86. About 552,248 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 42.97% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.97% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 23/05/2018 – The Cayman Government and Oxitec Launch Innovative Pilot to Suppress Aedes aegypti; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON 1Q LOSS/SHR 33C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 13/03/2018 Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Intrexon Corporation – XON; 29/03/2018 – ActoBio Therapeutics Greenlighted by FDA to Commence a Phase lb/lla Trial with AG019 for the Treatment of Early Onset Type 1 Diabetes; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – QTRLY NET LOSS OF $0.33 PER BASIC SHARE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 29/05/2018 – INTREXON CORP – ISOLATION & RECOMBINANT EXPRESSION OF A NOVEL GENE FROM OPIUM POPPY ENCODING ENZYME, THEBAINE SYNTHASE

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 106.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 8,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 16,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 7,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $90.79. About 1.22 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Consolidated Edison $Benchmark 10Y, 40Y; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $3,364 MLN VS $3,228 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17.62 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,090 were reported by Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Ltd Co. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has 14,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Opus Point Ptnrs Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 32,284 shares. Wellington Shields & Commerce Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 315,800 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 16,382 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Financial Lc accumulated 0.01% or 32,148 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv Advsrs owns 23,515 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Advisory Net Limited Liability Company reported 500 shares stake. The California-based California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). 30,000 are held by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 20,167 shares.

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 8,711 shares to 18,319 shares, valued at $946,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 58,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

