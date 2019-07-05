First Personal Financial Services Upped Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $318,348 as Share Price Rose; As Pnc Financial (PNC) Shares Rose, Holder Third Avenue Management Lowered Holding

Third Avenue Management Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Corp (PNC) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Avenue Management Llc sold 17,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 264,544 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.92 million, down from 282,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Avenue Management Llc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $141.9. About 521,301 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 23/03/2018 – Daily Home: PNC Bank, NASCAR announce 5-year agreement; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Rev $4.11B; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Charge-Offs $113M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME UP LOW SINGLE-DIGITS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $142.04. About 2.16M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – RESULTS AT FREEFORM WERE PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE REFLECTING A DECREASE IN AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP IN QTR; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Reilly Robert Q sold $3.03M worth of stock or 24,722 shares. HANNON MICHAEL J also sold $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.72 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26B for 12.58 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.61 actual earnings per share reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.05% EPS growth.

Third Avenue Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cl A by 109,577 shares to 11.56M shares, valued at $105.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atn International Inc. by 21,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaboard Corp. (NYSEMKT:SEB).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N had sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares to 8,694 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,159 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).