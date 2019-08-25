First Personal Financial Services Upped Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $318,348 as Market Value Rose; Autodesk (ADSK) Holding Has Raised by Tekne Capital Management Llc

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Peyton Manning will say no to ESPN, replacing Jon Gruden; 25/04/2018 – Disney Parks: Here’s the Scoop: Salt & Straw Coming Soon to Downtown Disney District at the Disneyland Resort; 15/05/2018 – With Disney Sale Pending, Fox TV Chiefs Extend Contracts; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 12/04/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT TODAY BY TAKEOVER PANEL REGARDING REQUIREMENT FOR WALT DISNEY COMPANY (DISNEY) TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 214.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 201,894 shares as the company's stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 295,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.11 million, up from 94,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55 million shares traded or 38.57% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Southpoint Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 500,000 shares or 3.31% of the stock. Fdx holds 0.04% or 6,590 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement stated it has 41,441 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Co has 0.12% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 5,278 shares. Rmb Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 3,042 shares. 23 are held by Pathstone Family Office Lc. Main Street Rsch Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 3,450 shares. Cwm Ltd Com reported 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bb&T Lc accumulated 56,141 shares. Capital Planning Ltd Liability Com holds 11,735 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.03% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 123,391 shares. Highstreet Asset reported 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams owns 1,336 shares.

