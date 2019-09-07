First Personal Financial Services Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $318,348; Stock Value Rose; Waters (WAT) Holder Coastline Trust Co Cut Position

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coastline Trust Co sold 1,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 11,350 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, down from 13,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coastline Trust Co who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $217.24. About 473,719 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Board Authorizes an Additional $3B Shr Repurchase Program; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 18/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters, Scott, Brown and Murray Statement on the SEC’s Fiduciary Rule Proposal; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 06/04/2018 – SOLSTAD FARSTAD ASA SOFF.OL – BOTH VESSELS WILL OPERATE IN AUSTRALIAN WATERS ON ICHTHYS LNG PROJECT; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 19/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Scott, Waters, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 23/05/2018 – EURO SUN MINING INC – CONFIRMED THAT MINISTRY OF ECONOMY, MINISTRY OF ENVIRONMENT AND MINISTRY OF WATERS AND FORESTS HAVE SIGNED MINING LICENSE

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fa; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 14/03/2018 – Disney Promotes 2 Executives in Possible CEO Bake-Off (Correct); 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS OPPOSED EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares to 6,368 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,159 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Coastline Trust Co, which manages about $669.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 9,370 shares to 223,778 shares, valued at $9.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,870 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

