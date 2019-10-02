First Personal Financial Services Upped Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position By $365,579; Shorts at Albany International (AIN) Lowered By 6.27%

First Personal Financial Services increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 8.48% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Personal Financial Services acquired 5,149 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The First Personal Financial Services holds 65,854 shares with $4.72 million value, up from 60,705 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $60.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $70.86. About 814,546 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of

Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) had a decrease of 6.27% in short interest. AIN's SI was 406,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 6.27% from 433,900 shares previously. With 207,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)'s short sellers to cover AIN's short positions. The SI to Albany International Corporation's float is 1.43%. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $85.44. About 16,228 shares traded. Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has risen 33.21% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.21% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Albany Int`l (NYSE:AIN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Albany Int`l has $9900 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92’s average target is 7.68% above currents $85.44 stock price. Albany Int`l had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Albany International Corp. engages in textile and materials processing businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.76 billion. The firm operates through Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) divisions. It has a 25.4 P/E ratio. The MC segment designs, makes, and markets paper machine clothing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold Albany International Corp. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 29.47 million shares or 7.71% more from 27.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Advisory stated it has 15 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 22,361 shares. Zacks Mgmt owns 67,342 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 1,335 shares in its portfolio. 34,043 are held by Advisory. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Alps Advsr Incorporated has invested 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Rice Hall James & Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 134,195 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.02% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 24,745 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr reported 0% in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) for 388 shares. First Advsr L P stated it has 33,216 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 12,749 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive has $8200 highest and $6800 lowest target. $75.63’s average target is 6.73% above currents $70.86 stock price. Colgate-Palmolive had 14 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, June 18 with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, July 15. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. Argus Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $8200 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 29. Citigroup maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, August 20 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, April 29. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 29 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by UBS.