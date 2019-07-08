First Personal Financial Services Upped China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake; Nwi Management LP Has Boosted Its Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) Stake by $600,000; Market Value Declined

Nwi Management Lp increased its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (TSU) by 9.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwi Management Lp bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.01M, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwi Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 981,379 shares traded or 3.53% up from the average. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 27.87% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 16/03/2018 – JOAO COX IS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES- FILING; 06/03/2018 – Brazil’s TIM Participações outlines growth plans, projects margin growth; 06/03/2018 – BRAZILIAN WIRELESS CARRIER TIM PARTICIPACOES SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT EBITDA GROWTH IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use; 16/03/2018 – TIM BOARD ELECTS AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS CELSO LUIS LODUCCA AND PIERGIORGIO PELUSO; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS AT LEAST 40 PCT EBITDA MARGIN BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 187,565 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 3.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – China Mobile FY Pretax Pft CNY148.14B; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 03/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – CHINA MOBILE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP OBTAINED OPERATING PERMIT FOR LTE/4G DIGITAL CELLULAR MOBILE SERVICE (LTE FDD); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares to 6,368 shares, valued at $64,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,694 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

