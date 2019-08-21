First Personal Financial Services Upped By $318,348 Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding; Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Lowered Take (TTWO) Stake By $30.55 Million

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased Take (TTWO) stake by 78.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 325,000 shares as Take (TTWO)’s stock rose 23.70%. The Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp holds 87,500 shares with $8.26M value, down from 412,500 last quarter. Take now has $14.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $131.43. About 1.14 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 15/05/2018 – 2K and Hangar 13 Expand Global Development Team with New Location in Brighton, UK; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 63c; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE SEES FISCAL YR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019 NET BOOKINGS TO RANGE FROM $2.67 BLN TO $2.77 BLN; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted

First Personal Financial Services increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 46.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Personal Financial Services acquired 2,868 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The First Personal Financial Services holds 9,089 shares with $1.01M value, up from 6,221 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $243.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 01/05/2018 – Disney is launching a digital food channel called Disney Eats; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY SAYS EARLY EASTER ADDED $47M TO THEME PARK PROFITS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.86% or 43,471 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt owns 0.85% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 67,606 shares. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% or 948 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc reported 6.13 million shares stake. Ing Groep Nv invested in 55,539 shares. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com has 0.88% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 184,755 are owned by Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Corporation. Field & Main Bancshares reported 1.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Goelzer Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 27,010 shares or 0.28% of the stock. The Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 31,396 are held by Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma. Buckingham Asset Limited Co reported 0.29% stake. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi owns 148,361 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 14.46% above currents $135.13 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by UBS. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.1% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 15,519 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has invested 0.14% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Swedbank has invested 0.29% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 20,614 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs invested 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). North Star Inv Mgmt owns 250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 21,111 shares. Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 65,405 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.4% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 52,696 shares. Myriad Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 100,000 shares. Hartford Investment Management holds 12,272 shares. Botty Limited has 0.01% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 50,000 shares. Hudson Bay Lp has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Among 7 analysts covering Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Take-Two Interactive Software has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $133’s average target is 1.19% above currents $131.43 stock price. Take-Two Interactive Software had 17 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, March 26. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 6. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Monday, July 29. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral”. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley.