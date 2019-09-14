First Personal Financial Services Trimmed Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $357,777 as Stock Declined; Holder Autus Asset Management Lifted Constellation Brands (STZ) Position

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, down from 593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Parks Associates: Approximately 40% of Consumers Planning to Purchase a Smart Home Device Find Interoperability With Either Amazon Echo or Google Home Important; 04/04/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ SAID TO RAISE AMAZON CONTRACT FIGHT WITH TRUMP; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’; 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 19/03/2018 – RPT-Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 17/05/2018 – RisklQ lmplicates Ethereum-Stealing Phishing ATS in lnfamous Amazon Hijack; 16/05/2018 – Puget Sound Business Journal: Amazon’s still weighing whether to sublease tower space at Rainier Square, a source tells; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More; 28/03/2018 – Amazon loses more than $30 billion in value on report Trump wants to ‘go after’ company’s tax treatment

Autus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 17.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc bought 1,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,268 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.22 million, up from 9,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 563,442 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION USD TO INCREASE CAPACITY AT ITS PLANT IN CIUDAD OBREGÓN; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $100 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘C’; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 15,056 shares to 80,522 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 2,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Investment Limited Company has invested 0.62% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 2.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Retirement Planning Group holds 0.1% or 228 shares. Blue Financial Capital has invested 4.89% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pinnacle Assocs Ltd accumulated 11,393 shares. 1,567 are owned by Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Ltd Com. Argi Invest Ltd Liability Co, a Kentucky-based fund reported 838 shares. Missouri-based Jones Lllp has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eastern National Bank accumulated 1.96% or 16,281 shares. Gam Holdings Ag reported 0.43% stake. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 2,740 shares. Moreover, Btc Capital has 1.42% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Warren Averett Asset Ltd Company holds 432 shares. Lynch & Associate In holds 0.25% or 399 shares. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs Inc stated it has 73,792 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jfs Wealth reported 59 shares. Andra Ap has 0.08% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 14,700 shares. Ima Wealth, a Kansas-based fund reported 14,574 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 243,434 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Malaga Cove Cap Lc reported 0.5% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Glenmede Na has 4,791 shares. Riverpark Advisors Llc accumulated 4,050 shares. Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 229,170 shares. Strs Ohio reported 98,909 shares stake. Stifel Financial reported 0.17% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability owns 73 shares. Primecap Management Ca reported 51,905 shares. National Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 12,043 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.04% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Kensico Capital Management Corp has 4.21 million shares.