First Personal Financial Services Stake in General Electric Co (GE) Has Lowered by $540,980; Scott & Selber Has Lowered Its Holding in Align Technology (ALGN) by $1.53 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, down from 11,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Align Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.68 million shares traded or 30.89% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms 2Q and Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS INVISALIGN® PRODUCT PORTFOLIO WITH NEW OPTIONS AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY TO TREAT A BROADER RANGE OF PATIENTS; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 54,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 6,368 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64,000, down from 60,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 47.36M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE Earnings: Is the Worst Over? — Barron’s Blog; 09/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 07/03/2018 – GE Sees Big Business in Big Batteries — CERAWeek Market Talk; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – General Electric restates 2016 and 2017 earnings; 13/04/2018 – GE – UPON COMPLETION OF IMPLEMENTATION EFFORT, 2016 AND 2017 SHR IS LOWER BY $0.13 AND $0.17, RESPECTIVELY (BEFORE IMPACT OF U.S. TAX REFORM); 02/04/2018 – VERITAS CAPITAL TO ACQUIRE REVENUE-CYCLE, AMBULATORY CARE AND WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE UNIT FROM GE HEALTHCARE FOR $1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC AND GE TRANSPORTATION TO MERGE, CREATING GLOBAL LEADER FOR RAIL EQUIPMENT, SERVICES AND SOFTWARE; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 26/03/2018 – GE’s Baker Hughes expects lower margins in turbomachinery business

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Shares for $206,921 were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $89.72 million for 40.16 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Scott & Selber Inc, which manages about $340.21M and $191.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) by 11,272 shares to 14,572 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 7,444 shares to 9,293 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 3,476 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,417 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 15.87 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of stock. $50,700 worth of stock was bought by Seidman Leslie on Friday, August 23. 331,684 shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR, worth $3.00M. $498,337 worth of stock was bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15.