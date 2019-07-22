First Personal Financial Services Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Boosted as Stock Price Rose; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shareholder Endeavour Capital Advisors Has Boosted Position

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $139.85. About 6.11M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 28,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 618,949 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.11M, up from 590,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 3.14M shares traded or 62.60% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Zions’ Ratings And Stable Outlook; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 8,644 shares to 65,466 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,255 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ami Asset Mgmt reported 2.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dupont Management holds 165,780 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0.78% or 1.50M shares. Bragg, a North Carolina-based fund reported 85,078 shares. Pioneer Trust Commercial Bank N A Or holds 3.1% or 64,931 shares. Lathrop Management owns 117,113 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 14,682 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Saybrook Nc owns 7,400 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Csu Producer Resources owns 18,200 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board invested in 1.79 million shares. Howard Cap Mgmt has 210,070 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. Fernwood Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,174 shares. Randolph Communications accumulated 179,820 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Lc Ca accumulated 2,994 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt stated it has 7,952 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 47,100 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada invested in 197,779 shares or 0% of the stock. C M Bidwell Associates Ltd invested in 0.77% or 16,935 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Limited Liability Company reported 29,908 shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 5,901 shares. Alyeska LP stated it has 131,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Omers Administration Corp holds 0.06% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) or 115,500 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.04% or 38,767 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Liability Company accumulated 168,282 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% or 10,148 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 447,544 shares in its portfolio. Harvey Capital Mngmt owns 7,650 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 46,836 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.02% or 338,161 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14M and $569.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 72,506 shares to 680,761 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Real Estate Tr by 58,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,688 shares, and cut its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (NASDAQ:SBNY).