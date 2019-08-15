First Personal Financial Services Stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Has Boosted as Shares Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose While State Treasurer State Of Michigan Has Increased Position by $15.82 Million

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 5.37M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY IS SAID EYEING JPMORGAN AS ADVISER FOR SKY BIDS: FOX; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers

State Treasurer State Of Michigan increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Treasurer State Of Michigan bought 135,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 2.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $308.68 million, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Treasurer State Of Michigan who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 19.09M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Unit Seeks to Lure Game Makers to Cloud; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 13/03/2018 – SHI International Selects Cohesity as Its ‘Emerging Partner of the Year’ for 2017; 13/03/2018 – Exabeam Tackles Compromised IoT Threat; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 16/03/2018 – Microsoft hits back at claims it ignored sexual harassment; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth

State Treasurer State Of Michigan, which manages about $12.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 68,500 shares to 35,368 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nlight Inc by 61,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,055 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Pentagon watchdog investigating JEDI cloud contract – Seeking Alpha" on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq" published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "MSFT Stock Hits All-Time High: Can it Keep the Momentum Going? – Nasdaq" on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Microsoft clarifies voice data privacy policy – Seeking Alpha" published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Artificial Intelligence News: Microsoft Invests $1 Billion in OpenAI – Nasdaq" with publication date: July 22, 2019.

