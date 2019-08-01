First Personal Financial Services Stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) Raised by $666,927; As Xencor (XNCR) Market Valuation Rose, First Light Asset Management Raised by $1.41 Million Its Stake

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.46. About 42,237 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500.

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xencor Inc (XNCR) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 45,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 46.93% . The institutional investor held 511,328 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.88 million, up from 465,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xencor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.7. About 16,807 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 08/05/2018 – Xencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – BVF Buys New 1.6% Position in Xencor; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14,265 shares to 18,737 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 51,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 914,307 shares, and cut its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO).

More recent Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xencor Inc (XNCR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Xencor Inc (XNCR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Xencor (XNCR) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.4% – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 7,331 shares. Macquarie Gp, a Australia-based fund reported 129,191 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Bvf Il holds 904 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) for 4,404 shares. Mackay Shields Llc holds 0% or 19,537 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Oberweis Asset Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc has 24,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Ameritas Invest Prns Incorporated holds 0.01% or 3,865 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13,204 shares. Fmr reported 8.44M shares stake. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity.