First Personal Financial Services Raised Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake by $666,927; Facebook (FB) Holder Telos Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $325,858 as Market Value Rose

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $41.6. About 615,394 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Profit Gains as Data Use Makes Up for Drop in Fees; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From China Mobile Ltd. On Other; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 37.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 1,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3,212 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 5,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/04/2018 – Jam Studio VR Announces Compatibility With HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, & Windows MR on Steam; 15/05/2018 – MPs round on Facebook in leak investigation; 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 04/04/2018 – KATU News: #BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica privacy sc; 13/04/2018 – ‘No doubt’ other big tech firms could have similar data issues to Facebook, top EU chief warns; 07/04/2018 – Cambridge Whistle-Blower Says Facebook Data Could Be in Russia; 20/03/2018 – EX-FACEBOOK EMPLOYEE WARNED ABOUT DATA RISK 2011-2012: GUARDIAN; 12/04/2018 – Democratic campaign used Facebook data too; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Retailers

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $252,443 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,922 are owned by Architects. Morgan Stanley reported 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Skylands Capital holds 12,350 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Beach Management Limited Company has 2,330 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt holds 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 33,889 shares. Columbus Hill Management LP holds 174,353 shares. Brookstone Cap Management accumulated 9,652 shares. Cs Mckee Lp invested in 1.89% or 129,100 shares. Bancorporation Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,583 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.34% or 332,079 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 998,408 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regis Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 26,928 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.91% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 5.00 million shares. America First Invest Lc holds 0% or 40 shares.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47 million and $320.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35,391 shares to 91,361 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 33,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares to 8,694 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 54,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,368 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM).

