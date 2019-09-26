First Personal Financial Services Raised Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $611,344 as Market Value Declined; Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) Valuation Declined While Valicenti Advisory Services Increased Its Position

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 8,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,292 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 19,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $301.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.35. About 7.61M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Federal Judge Dismisses Exxon Lawsuit Against Climate-Change Probes; 07/03/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO GROW NORTH AM/ASIA MANUFACTURING FIVEFOLD; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 30/05/2018 – Exxon shareholders reject proposal to split CEO, chair roles; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 03/04/2018 – Pension fund leader presses Exxon for more climate details; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION REPORTED IN ERROR

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries (LYB) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc bought 5,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 63,052 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.43M, up from 57,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $86.85. About 2.37M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Announces Unconditional Antitrust Clearance From Chinese State Admin of Market Regulation; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL, SUEZ BEGIN OPERATING PLASTICS RECYCLING VENTURE; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 02/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 10/04/2018 – Air Liquide Signs a New Long-Term Contract in the United States with LyondellBasell

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $57.54 million activity. 764,501 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) shares with value of $57.04 million were bought by AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $376.66 million and $205.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & (XES) by 39,229 shares to 129,620 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,064 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 0.03% or 39,641 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Division holds 0.17% or 14,076 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 5,482 shares. Cincinnati Indemnity holds 4.48% or 16,134 shares in its portfolio. Argi Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 32,047 shares in its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Lc holds 0.08% or 27,633 shares in its portfolio. Cap Fund Management Sa owns 54,689 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boston Prns has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 23,514 shares. Phocas Fincl Corporation invested in 0% or 910 shares. Manikay Prtnrs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 275,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0.02% or 1.15M shares. 545,332 are held by Principal Fin Grp. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Com reported 1,400 shares. Williams Jones And Associates Limited reported 0.13% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Creative Planning has 0% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Braun Stacey Assocs has 0.84% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 171,322 shares. Fiduciary holds 1.69% or 841,823 shares in its portfolio. Northern owns 1.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 57.79M shares. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Arrow Financial invested in 59,810 shares. Golub Grp Lc reported 27,762 shares stake. Foster Motley holds 47,725 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Company owns 42,076 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. 314,460 are held by Johnson Inv Counsel. Finance Mgmt Pro has 0.82% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreno Evelyn V owns 54,186 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). First Mercantile Tru owns 12,207 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Capital Investors has 9.48M shares. Moreover, Old Republic has 2.47% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 1.24 million shares.

