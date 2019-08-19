First Personal Financial Services Raised Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Holding by $1.42 Million; Stock Value Declined; Perceptive Advisors Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Has Cut by $74.79 Million

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 849,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $98.62. About 569,960 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 13/03/2018 AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 25/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Data Analyses at AAN Annual Meeting Demonstrating INGREZZA® Improved Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms Across Body Regions; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 02/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tardive Dyskinesi; 18/04/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences to Present New Data from INGREZZA® at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN NEW DRUG APPLICATION; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 19/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference Apr 25; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie Remains Confident in NDA and Continues to Work With FDA to Bring Elagolix to Patients

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $61.93. About 1.74M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 16,890 shares to 3,603 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,694 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Omers Administration holds 14,800 shares. Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.23% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 31,263 shares. Tpg Grp Hldgs (Sbs) Advisors has 1.52M shares for 2.16% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors invested in 0.48% or 83,379 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 315,704 are held by Kbc Group Nv. Gsa Llp holds 11,134 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mackenzie stated it has 68,252 shares. 10,110 were reported by Jump Trading Lc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.16% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Nebraska-based Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0.41% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Metropolitan Life Ins New York owns 192,491 shares. Cryder Capital Llp has invested 10.56% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Tci Wealth Advsrs has 581 shares.

