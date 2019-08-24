First Personal Financial Services Position in International Business Mac (IBM) Cut as Market Valuation Rose; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Decreased Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $1.98 Million; Share Value Declined

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 82.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 16,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 20,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 20/03/2018 – WlSeKey Introduces lNeS #Think2018, a Security Broker Solution, Designed to Secure Devices, Cloud & IOT Applications, Integrated with IBM’s new Watson IoT Platform; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 17/04/2018 – IBM – OPERATING (NON-GAAP) PRE-TAX INCOME WAS $1.7 BILLION AND OPERATING (NON-GAAP) NET INCOME WAS $2.3 BILLION IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 12/03/2018 – IBM Chairman, CEO V.M. Rometty 2017 Total Compensation $18.6 Million, Down From $32.7 Million a Year Earlier; 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY EXPECTS FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $11.58; 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for lBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 11.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 38,125 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 282,167 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.91 million, down from 320,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 321,527 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces $200 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 8c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,868 shares to 9,089 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 1.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 6,291 were reported by Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 959,624 shares. Farmers Trust accumulated 2,432 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Loudon Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.72% or 42,780 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 5,399 shares. British Columbia Management owns 314,205 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 51,722 shares. Clark Management Gru holds 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 5,474 shares. 2,313 were reported by Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd. Budros Ruhlin And Roe has 7,588 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. 13,726 are owned by Albion Finance Group Ut. Knott David M invested in 4,284 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Horizon Investments Lc accumulated 0.14% or 28,455 shares. Ironwood Invest Limited Liability owns 6,911 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10,541 shares to 176,924 shares, valued at $43.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

