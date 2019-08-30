First Personal Financial Services Lowered Stake in Badger Meter (BMI) as Stock Value Declined; Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Shareholder Tower Bridge Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 7,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 36,159 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 43,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $51.51. About 84,117 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 13/03/2018 – Badger Meter Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 08/05/2018 – Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, and BMI Scales Market – Growth Opportunities and Forecastl Technavio; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER IN PACT TO BUY INNOVATIVE METERING SOLUTIONS; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 02/04/2018 – BADGER METER INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 16/03/2018 – Badger Meter Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors bought 3,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 185,606 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.01 billion, up from 181,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.84. About 3.81M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Applying Nutrient Drink Test in Understanding Pathophysiology of CVS; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 25,419 shares to 134,598 shares, valued at $9.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 5,404 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,393 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.25% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Wells Fargo Com Mn invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Optimum Invest Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 4,695 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability holds 19,497 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Lc has 0.01% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 4,165 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Ltd Liability Co reported 1.51M shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Rech Inc holds 0.01% or 25,436 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp holds 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) or 854,776 shares. The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 160,737 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested 0.07% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). 5,090 were reported by Everence Capital Mgmt Inc.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23M for 30.66 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bank holds 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 97,019 shares. Westwood Group has invested 1.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Highland Cap Management LP has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 76,700 are held by Andra Ap. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Palladium Prns Limited Liability Co reported 7,891 shares. The California-based Dodge Cox has invested 0.88% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 13,710 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest holds 0.96% or 121,661 shares. Arrow Fincl holds 25,064 shares. Edgestream Partners Lp invested 1.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Destination Wealth Management holds 176 shares. Northern reported 0.24% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Invest House Limited Liability Company has 27,870 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. DORMAN DAVID W bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.