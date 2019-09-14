First Personal Financial Services Lowered Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position by $357,777; Stock Price Declined; First Bancorp N C (FBNC) Market Valuation Declined While Castine Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in First Bancorp N C (FBNC) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 191,403 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, down from 201,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in First Bancorp N C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.15. About 81,027 shares traded. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has declined 10.95% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FBNC News: 30/04/2018 – FIRST BANK CHIEF RISK OFFICER ALEBIOSU SAYS ON INVESTOR CALL; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 06/04/2018 – First Bancorp NC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Upgrades First Bank of Nigeria’s Subordinated Notes to ‘CCC+’

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 31.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 189 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 404 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $765,000, down from 593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Sears has already started selling two of its brands, Kenmore and DieHard, on Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 03/04/2018 – Art Cashin: Markets hold modest gains – Trump Amazon tweet could’ve ‘doomed the week’; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Driving New In-Car Delivery Service; 04/04/2018 – Cox Automotive Goes All-In on AWS; 02/05/2018 – Smaato Integrates With Amazon Publisher Services to Allow Publishers Access to Premium Global, Mobile-Only Demand; 09/03/2018 – Top VC deals: Amazon backs Ecobee, Tencent bets on a used car marketplace, plus self-driving trucks; 28/03/2018 – Amazon Takes Fresh Stab at $16 Billion Housekeeping Industry

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $350.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 2,600 shares to 7,465 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,049 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon wants exclusives for IMDb TV – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bull of the Day: Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Acquisitive Alibaba Confronts Life Without Jack Ma – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 99.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of America Corp De has invested 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highlander Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,245 shares. Legacy Private Trust has 0.77% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,551 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Llc holds 33,155 shares or 1.13% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Gp reported 22,076 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Crawford Investment Counsel reported 292 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,868 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 125,527 shares. Parkside Finance Comml Bank & Tru accumulated 924 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation has 830 shares. Selkirk Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 14.69% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 14,415 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Company has 2,236 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability invested 1.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability invested in 157,975 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Beddow Capital stated it has 273 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

More notable recent First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FIRST BANK HELPS TWO FAMILIES MAKE THEIR DREAMS COME TRUE – GlobeNewswire” published on December 05, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Rapidly Growing Small-Cap Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2017. More interesting news about First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “First Bank president: What to expect now that Carolina Bank acquisition is final – Triad Business Journal” published on March 03, 2017 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regions (RF) Offers Encouraging Long-Term Financial Targets – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 8.11% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.74 per share. FBNC’s profit will be $23.77 million for 11.61 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by First Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 9 investors sold FBNC shares while 52 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 19.20 million shares or 0.05% more from 19.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Voya Inv Mngmt Llc reported 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). 561,966 are held by Northern Tru Corp. 218,011 were accumulated by Forest Hill Cap Ltd Company. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 19,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) for 173,181 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Invest Mgmt Lp has invested 0.57% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Kennedy Capital Mngmt reported 104,029 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). 114,000 were accumulated by Smith Salley Assocs. Rmb Limited Com invested 0.28% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Bessemer Grp Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC). Macquarie Grp Ltd owns 1.15 million shares. Davenport Ltd Com owns 17,618 shares. State Street reported 0% in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $386.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meridian Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 145,862 shares to 476,862 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 10,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,056 shares, and has risen its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF).