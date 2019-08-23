First Personal Financial Services Lowered International Business Mac (IBM) Position by $2.36 Million as Share Price Rose; American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Stock Value Declined While Sarasin & Partners Llp Has Cut Stake

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in International Business Mac (IBM) by 82.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 16,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 3,603 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508,000, down from 20,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in International Business Mac for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.83. About 552,773 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – Zerto Partners with IBM to Provide Data Protection for IBM’s Resiliency Orchestration DRaaS Solution; 17/05/2018 – SHUTTERSTOCK INC – WORKING WITH IBM TO BETTER ENABLE MARKETERS TO BUILD ENGAGING MEDIA CAMPAIGNS; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 12 percent on the 12-month period; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY

Sarasin & Partners Llp decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp sold 9,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 260,110 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.38M, down from 269,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 82,979 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap Management Inc accumulated 4,349 shares. Pinnacle Ltd invested in 69,362 shares. 16,246 were reported by Independent Investors Inc. Blackrock holds 60.31M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Cetera Limited Liability Corp holds 36,483 shares. Diversified, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,531 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp has invested 0.4% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). One Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 2,853 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd accumulated 19,522 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt invested 0.42% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Millennium Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 78,726 shares. Leavell Inv Management accumulated 21,848 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Ww Asset Mgmt invested in 77,217 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 3,491 shares. 9,561 are owned by Sawgrass Asset Lc.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 13,077 shares to 13,527 shares, valued at $690,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.61 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy IBM Stock on the Dip – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The International Business Machines Corporation’s (NYSE:IBM) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 414,010 shares to 526,854 shares, valued at $62.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 30,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For April 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Campus Communities Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Where The Action Is: REITs Are Beating The Market – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.