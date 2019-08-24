First Personal Financial Services Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $318,348; Affimed Nv (AFMD) Stock Value Declined While Sio Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Affimed Nv (AFMD) by 65.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 106,307 shares as the company's stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 267,942 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 161,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Affimed Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $167.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 309,163 shares traded. Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) has risen 71.43% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 71.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,650 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,919 shares stake. Tt International owns 1.22% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 104,228 shares. 311,350 are owned by Park National Oh. 900,297 are held by Envestnet Asset Inc. Papp L Roy And Associates has invested 1.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moody Comml Bank Division invested 0.43% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 14,461 were accumulated by Rdl Finance. First Commonwealth Finance Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,230 shares. Agf Inc accumulated 0.31% or 249,078 shares. B Riley Wealth accumulated 9,601 shares. Phocas Corp accumulated 0.07% or 6,493 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability stated it has 108,359 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Keybank National Association Oh holds 1.65 million shares or 1.09% of its portfolio.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,644 shares to 36,159 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 8,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,466 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

