First Personal Financial Services Lifted Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Holding by $666,927; Renaissance Group Maintains Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 125,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 910,485 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.04 million, up from 785,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 2.19M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $169.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 210,328 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – FY OPERATING REVENUE WAS RMB740.5 BLN, UP BY 4.5%; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q OPER REV. 185.5B YUAN; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile Proposes Final Dividend of HK$1.582 a Share

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 23,004 shares to 194,763 shares, valued at $32.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac/Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,796 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,679 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

