First Personal Financial Services Increases Stake in Deere & Co (DE); Ashmore Group Plc Decreased Its Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by $14.86 Million as Market Value Declined

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 75.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 381,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 121,191 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, down from 502,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.42. About 5.69M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”; 15/05/2018 – Samsung in talks with ZTE, others to supply mobile processor chips – exec; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 3,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 44,118 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.31 million, up from 40,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $167.69. About 1.19 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS COMPANY EQUIPMENT SALES ARE PROJECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 30 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: FALLING ARGENTINE SALES OFFSET POTENTIAL BRAZIL GAINS; 16/05/2018 – Deere & Co expected to post earnings of $3.31 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 11/04/2018 – Deere & Co sinks on weak March sales figures; 25/04/2018 – John Deere invests in new test lab at Iowa State University; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO SAM ALLEN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN BRAZIL; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc reported 18.52M shares. Moors Cabot has 4,073 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,710 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Company stated it has 3,309 shares. Landscape Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mrj owns 25,650 shares. Peapack Gladstone Finance Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 4,343 shares. Pnc Grp reported 269,336 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 0.44% or 30,787 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,781 shares. 23,417 are held by First Commercial Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Invest. Homrich And Berg holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,693 shares. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Company (Wy) has 187 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Swiss Retail Bank owns 991,619 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Strategic Financial reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 126,151 shares to 601,151 shares, valued at $30.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

