First Personal Financial Services Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH); Polaris Wealth Advisers Stake In Stryker (SYK) Was Boosted

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 40.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc bought 33,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 115,470 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.64 million, up from 82,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $217.18. About 1.21 million shares traded or 23.47% up from the average. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 14/03/2018 – Stryker Brings The Mobility Zone™ And K9s For Warriors Ceremony To Arnold Palmer Invitational To Kick Off 2018 Tournament Schedule; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-710-000 Sterile personal; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 438,979 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH); 27/03/2018 – The Hindu: I-T dept freezes bank accounts of Cognizant; 28/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 16,890 shares to 3,603 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 8,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,466 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Umb State Bank N A Mo reported 4,362 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 12,161 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Indexiq Limited Com invested in 62,128 shares. Bath Savings Tru Com accumulated 51,215 shares. Zebra Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.21% or 5,497 shares in its portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 85,800 shares. Covington accumulated 1,960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alyeska Inv Group Lp reported 1.02 million shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Ftb Advisors stated it has 83,379 shares. Comgest Investors Sas has 12.8% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Beese Fulmer Inv accumulated 83,370 shares or 1.19% of the stock. Sei Investments Co reported 153,384 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Com invested in 3,344 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 35,598 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Polaris Wealth Advisers Llc, which manages about $424.68M and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 11,718 shares to 91,100 shares, valued at $25.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 12,527 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,947 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).