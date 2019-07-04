First Personal Financial Services Increased Its Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $318,348; Ugi New (UGI) Shareholder Foster & Motley Increased Its Position

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $142.98. About 3.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY, FOX AND SKY HAS ACCEPTED THESE RULINGS; 19/04/2018 – Disney World employees share the 7 things they wish parkgoers would stop doing; 05/03/2018 – White House, Justice Department sued for records on Fox-Disney deal; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 29/05/2018 – Viacom cable networks will stop airing reruns of ABC’s ‘Roseanne’ – spokesperson; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Ugi Corporation New (UGI) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 5,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,785 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, up from 98,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Ugi Corporation New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 1.46M shares traded or 19.31% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q EPS $1.57; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,176 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Management has invested 0.57% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Snyder Management LP holds 3.35% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 1.28M shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested in 402,795 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sequoia Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 4,909 shares. Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.03% or 2.04 million shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fincl Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 23,136 shares. Automobile Association invested in 129,898 shares. 26,902 are held by Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al. Copeland Mngmt Lc holds 0.2% or 52,729 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And Tru reported 346 shares stake. 9,065 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management. Northern holds 1.88 million shares. Jane Street Group Inc Lc holds 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 7,793 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs, Nebraska-based fund reported 124 shares.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total S.A. Ads (NYSE:TOT) by 11,484 shares to 150,088 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 157,518 shares, and cut its stake in J P Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $457,888 activity. The insider BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737.

