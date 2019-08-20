First Personal Financial Services Increased Its Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Stake; Capital International LTD Has Increased Enbridge (ENB) Position By $471,600

Capital International Ltd increased Enbridge Inc (ENB) stake by 3.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Ltd acquired 13,100 shares as Enbridge Inc (ENB)’s stock declined 9.34%. The Capital International Ltd holds 408,239 shares with $14.79M value, up from 395,139 last quarter. Enbridge Inc now has $67.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 4.20M shares traded or 32.35% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DEAL WILL ALSO ELIMINATE $500 MLN OF EQUITY CAPITAL REQUIREMENT PREVIOUSLY INCLUDED IN FUNDING PLAN; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – SEP ACKNOWLEDGES ENBRIDGE OFFER & FORMS A CONFLICTS COMMITTEE; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE HIRES RBC TO SELL WESTERN CANADIAN GAS ASSETS; CANADIAN ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2 BILLION IN SALE – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co

First Personal Financial Services increased Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) stake by 194.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Personal Financial Services acquired 19,696 shares as Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The First Personal Financial Services holds 29,825 shares with $2.16 million value, up from 10,129 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solut now has $34.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.86. About 1.94M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian also bought $1.16 million worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.