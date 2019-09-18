First Personal Financial Services Holds Position in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH); Mastercard (MA) Shareholder Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Upped Holding

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 71.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 21,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 51,281 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.25 million, up from 29,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 848,792 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Cuts 2018 Adjusted EPS View on Higher-Than-Expected Tax Rate; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CEO D’Souza Gifts 325 Of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 133,303 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.26M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $273.05. About 1.12 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: New Revenue Recognition Rules and Acquisitions Contributed 4 Percentage Points to Rev Growth

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $6.62 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 608 shares to 28,731 shares, valued at $31.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Lc holds 0.53% or 362,120 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 5.28% or 1.15M shares in its portfolio. The New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Lc has invested 0.37% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Plante Moran Financial Lc holds 0.23% or 2,843 shares in its portfolio. Oakmont Corp has invested 9.9% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 17,875 were accumulated by American Money Management Limited. Nottingham Advsrs holds 27,705 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 781,636 shares. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 38,227 shares. Amer International Gp Incorporated invested in 0.35% or 327,599 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Llc owns 5,779 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt has 0.42% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Checchi Capital Advisers Llc reported 9,399 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Capital Mgmt Va holds 2.59% or 35,491 shares in its portfolio. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.71% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pettee Invsts reported 10,180 shares stake. Harvest Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.08% or 4,140 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 3,400 shares. Goelzer Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Whittier Trust invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,493 shares. Alta Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.52% or 711,249 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Ltd Com holds 8,081 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 2.11 million shares. First Bank Of Omaha reported 0.48% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cornerstone Advisors, a Washington-based fund reported 2,666 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Co reported 107,297 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp holds 0.05% or 25,921 shares. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Corp Dc invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.08% or 142,877 shares.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.