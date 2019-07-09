First Personal Financial Services Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Increased as Valuation Rose; Overlook Holdings LTD Lifted Position in Bidu Us (BIDU) by $7.78 Million

Overlook Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bidu Us (BIDU) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd bought 47,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,220 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44M, up from 701,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Bidu Us for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $113.2. About 3.32M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Sinks for Third Straight Day; Chinese ADRs Monday; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Will Divest a Majority Equity Stake in FSG, Which Has Been Renamed as Du Xiaoman Fincl; 21/03/2018 – SHANGHAI — Robin Li Yanhong, the founder, chairman and CEO of China’s leading search engine operator Baidu was in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 3, in his capacity as a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a national political advisory body in China; 29/03/2018 – Baidu’s iQiyi Drops in Trading Debut After Raising $2.3 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 14/03/2018 – BAIDU CEO SEES FULLY AUTONOMOUS DRIVING CARS IN 3-5 YEARS: CCTV; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE RMB 20.9 BLN ($3.33 BLN), INCREASING 31% YEAR OVER YEAR

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 6,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $141.02. About 4.95 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 06/03/2018 – NETFLIX: FOX-DISNEY NOT THE BIGGEST THREAT TO US; 23/05/2018 – CMCSA, FOX, DIS: Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 30/05/2018 – MICHAEL JACKSON’S ESTATE FILES SUIT VS DISNEY, ABC NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Weekly Market Preview: Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week: BIDU, FB, MSFT, TSLA, AMZN, SBUX – Nasdaq” on April 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Is a Buy, But Do Not Underestimate Its Risks – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 3 Chinese Stocks Will Soar on a Trade Truce – Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – IXUS, BABA, ERUS, BIDU – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bitauto: A Super Safe Target That Is Highly Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease (NASDAQ:NTES) by 29,443 shares to 896,117 shares, valued at $216.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 8,644 shares to 65,466 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 16,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,603 shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Disney and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More good news for Marvel at the box office – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster Motley owns 9,256 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Private Asset stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 7,746 are held by Fund Mngmt. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc invested 1.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Markston International reported 2.96% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthquest has invested 0.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Somerset Trust Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 500 shares. Argi Investment Svcs Limited Liability Com reported 8,170 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ruggie Group holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Central Bank & Trust & Company holds 24,814 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Semper Augustus Group Ltd, a Colorado-based fund reported 21,468 shares. Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has 217,485 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 24,608 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 6,925 shares.