First Personal Financial Services Has Upped Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position by $666,927; As Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Lifted Position

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 2906% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 13,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 13,527 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, up from 450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 235,117 shares traded. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY EBITDA 270.42B YUAN, EST. 269.50B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – WILL STRIVE TO ACHIEVE TOTAL NUMBER OF CONNECTIONS EXCEEDING 1.4 BLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q EBITDA 69.7B YUAN; 05/03/2018 HK Bourse: Announcement From China Mobile Ltd; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 0941.HK SAYS 2018 CAPEX TO BE 166.1 BLN YUAN, DOWN 6.4 PCT FROM 2017; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE TO SPEED UP DEVELOPMENT OF SMART IOT; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 328.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd bought 123,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The hedge fund held 161,437 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56M, up from 37,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $37.59. About 749,075 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has declined 5.44% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 26/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP ASA HUNTG.OL – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE BACK-TO-BACK CONTRACT TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH APOLLO; 30/04/2018 – APOLLO’S JIM ZELTER SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Apollo Hospitals, Aster DM, Narayan Health initial bidders for Seven Hills hospitals – Economic Times; 19/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Global Management LLC Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APO); 08/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CEDE CLAIRE’S TO CREDITORS ELLIOTT, MONARCH; 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS – KKR AND KAYNE, WITH HAYMAKER MANAGEMENT, APOLLO, AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 04/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS GROUP CHOOSES ELEKTA’S MOSAIQ FOR NEW PROTON CENTER; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 25/05/2018 – INDIA’S APL APOLLO TUBES LTD APLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL PROFIT 445.1 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 499.1 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 12,273 shares to 8,694 shares, valued at $240,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Mac (NYSE:IBM) by 16,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,603 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

