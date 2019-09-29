First Personal Financial Services Has Upped Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder East Coast Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $20.46 Million as Stock Value Rose

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 8,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,292 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, up from 19,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 8.22M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 16/04/2018 – KNEB: Exxon, Chevron Ask EPA for Biofuel Blending Exemptions; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 05/03/2018 – IEA Head Speaks at CERAWeek, Exxon Plant Shutdown: Energy Wrap; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 29/03/2018 – U.S. JUDGE DISMISSES EXXON MOBIL XOM.N LAWSUIT TO STOP NEW YORK, MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERALS’ CLIMATE CHANGE PROBES — COURT RULING; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 103,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 21,660 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.29 million, down from 125,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 03/04/2018 – The Information: Apple Hires Ex-Google Search and AI Chief Giannandrea; 17/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 06/04/2018 – Photos: The Saudi Crown Prince met with tech VIPs this week in Silicon Valley, including Sergey Brin and Magic Leap’s CEO Up next: Apple CEO Tim Cook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Intl Grp Incorporated Llp invested in 0% or 30,116 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth reported 47,483 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0.39% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Atlantic Union National Bank reported 1.61% stake. North Star Invest Corporation holds 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 109,339 shares. Bailard accumulated 28,245 shares. Ntv Asset Management accumulated 50,907 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 31,090 shares. 1.91M are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. 139,145 were reported by Amer Research And Commerce. First Dallas Inc reported 33,117 shares. Jcic Asset Incorporated holds 48 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cap Advsr Ok holds 1.53 million shares or 5.81% of its portfolio. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Lc holds 0.88% or 45,467 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 1.02M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sentinel Tru Communication Lba stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 18,946 were accumulated by Bourgeon Mgmt Ltd Co. Alaska Permanent Capital Management holds 0.04% or 1,157 shares in its portfolio. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 16,840 shares. 17.69M are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. The Maryland-based Edgemoor Advisors Inc has invested 4.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winslow Evans & Crocker stated it has 54,610 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 35,770 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 0.42% or 261,012 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,180 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd stated it has 434,766 shares or 2.69% of all its holdings. Eastern Comml Bank reported 158,590 shares. Orleans Mgmt Corporation La holds 3.36% or 22,552 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 1.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gateway Invest Advisers Lc has 3.57% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.99 million shares.

