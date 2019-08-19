First Personal Financial Services Has Upped By $666,927 Its China Mobile Limited (CHL) Stake; Cigna (CI) Shorts Raised By 37.48%

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) had an increase of 37.48% in short interest. CI’s SI was 5.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 37.48% from 4.05M shares previously. With 2.43 million avg volume, 2 days are for Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI)’s short sellers to cover CI’s short positions. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $161.24. About 1.49M shares traded. Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) has declined 3.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CI News: 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln; 08/03/2018 – Cigna Sees First-Year Double-Digit EPS Accretion; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Cigna-Express Scripts deal to face Justice Department review – Bloomberg; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – COMBINED COMPANY WILL BE NAMED CIGNA; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA TO BUY EXPRESS SCRIPTS IN DEAL VALUED AT $67 BLN; 29/05/2018 – ANZ Bank New Zealand sells life insurance business to Cigna Corp; 28/03/2018 – Cigna’s Partnership with Physicians Successfully Reduces Opioid Use by 25 Percent – One Year Ahead of Goal; 03/05/2018 – Cigna CEO David Cordani tries to quell concerns that regulators will scrutinize and even block its acquisition of pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts; 23/05/2018 – Cigna at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – CIGNA SAYS DEAL FOR $48.75 IN CASH, 0.2434 SHRS PER SHARE

First Personal Financial Services increased China Mobile Limited (CHL) stake by 2906% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Personal Financial Services acquired 13,077 shares as China Mobile Limited (CHL)’s stock declined 10.43%. The First Personal Financial Services holds 13,527 shares with $690,000 value, up from 450 last quarter. China Mobile Limited now has $172.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 861,104 shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 15/05/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – SHA YUEJIA WILL RESIGN FROM HIS POSITIONS AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND A VICE PRESIDENT; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.3B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit CNY114.28 Billion; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile 1Q Operating Revenue CNY185.5 Billion Vs CNY184 Billion Year Ago; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – QTRLY 2018 MOBILE BUSINESS AVERAGE REVENUE PER USER PER MONTH RMB55.7; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 24/04/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES AND CHINA MOBILE CONTINUE COLLABORATION TO ACCELERATE 5G TECHNOLOGIES

Among 5 analysts covering Cigna (NYSE:CI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cigna has $254 highest and $18500 lowest target. $208.60’s average target is 29.37% above currents $161.24 stock price. Cigna had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The stock of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $20700 target in Friday, July 12 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital.

