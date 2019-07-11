First Personal Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Nucor (NUE) Holding; Manufacturers Services LTD (MSL) Sentiment Is 0.73

Manufacturers Services LTD (MSL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.23, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 19 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 26 reduced and sold their stakes in Manufacturers Services LTD. The investment managers in our database now have: 11.24 million shares, up from 10.61 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Manufacturers Services LTD in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 12 New Position: 7.

First Personal Financial Services decreased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 11.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Personal Financial Services sold 8,644 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 10.42%. The First Personal Financial Services holds 65,466 shares with $3.82 million value, down from 74,110 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $16.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 1.45M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Galvanizing Line to Be Operational in 1st Half of 2021; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: TARIFF EXEMPTION EXTENSION EXTENDS CLIENT UNCERTAINTY; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CEO JOHN FERRIOLA COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/04/2018 – US Nuclear Corp. Completes Final Shipment for U.S. Air Force Contract; 08/03/2018 – Nucor Applauds Trump Administration Implementation of Steel Tariffs; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills

The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.64. About 36,830 shares traded. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (MSL) has declined 16.63% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MSL News: 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Reports Quarterly Dividends and Election of D. Michael “Mike” Kramer to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Midsouth Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 21c; 23/04/2018 DJ MidSouth Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSL)

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 2.63% of its portfolio in MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. for 1.17 million shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 1.51 million shares or 1.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 1.21% invested in the company for 1.64 million shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.94% in the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, a New York-based fund reported 666,359 shares.

Analysts await MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, down 93.75% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.16 per share. MSL’s profit will be $163,901 for 291.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -102.50% EPS growth.

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking services and products to commercial and retail clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $190.78 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing money market and savings deposits accounts, interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposits; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards.

More notable recent MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MSL, CJ and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ CZR, BID, CJ, MSL – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating the Following Transaction – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EMCI, MSL, EFII INVESTOR ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ EMCI, MSL, EFII – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hancock Whitney Corporation to acquire MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor: Time To Get Greedy – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor sees below-consensus Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor seeks to hike steel sheet prices another $40/ton – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grace And White Ny reported 141,867 shares. Korea Invest Corporation stated it has 82,600 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter holds 1.72% or 165,242 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Winch Advisory Lc has 0.21% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 6,414 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt holds 320 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 133,310 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Com invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Moreover, James Inv has 0.4% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 105,602 shares. Natixis accumulated 368,249 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 131,411 shares. Mount Lucas Mngmt LP stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Chevy Chase Trust Holding accumulated 290,329 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 8,160 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited owns 0.02% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 74,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc reported 1.13M shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $5.29 million activity. FERRIOLA JOHN J also sold $5.29M worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Thursday, January 31.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 37.68% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.07 per share. NUE’s profit will be $393.17M for 10.50 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.77% negative EPS growth.