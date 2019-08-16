First Personal Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Holding in Badger Meter (BMI) by $420,420 as Shares Declined; Bio Rad Labs (BIO) Stock Value Rose While Price T Rowe Associates Cut Position

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Bio Rad Labs Inc (BIO) by 1.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 1,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.00% . The institutional investor held 158,001 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.30M, down from 159,887 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Bio Rad Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $9 during the last trading session, reaching $328.13. About 50,406 shares traded. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) has risen 3.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BIO News: 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Laboratories Unable to File 2017 Form 10-K by March 16 Extended Deadline; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE IMPROVED PROFITABILITY WITH A CURRENCY- NEUTRAL GAAP OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 10 PCT; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – KPMG NOTIFIED SENIOR MANAGEMENT IT REQUIRED MORE TIME TO COMPLETE AUDIT OF 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q EPS $21.77, EST. $1.040; 16/03/2018 – Bio-Rad Labs: Internal Control Over Financial Reporting Not Effective as of Dec. 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO); 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BIO.B); 08/05/2018 – BIO-RAD 1Q REV. $551.5M, EST. $527.3M; 08/05/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – FOR 2018, CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE CURRENCY-NEUTRAL REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 3.5 TO 4.0 PERCENT; 16/03/2018 – BIO RAD LABORATORIES – CONCLUDED THAT INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING WAS NOT EFFECTIVE AS OF DEC 31, 2017

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 7,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 36,159 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 43,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 34,313 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 24/04/2018 – EU, US reluctant to remove trade preferences for Cambodia garments – Fitch’s BMI; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Declares Dividend of 13c; 11/04/2018 – VIETNAM C.BANK MAY KEEP REFINANCING RATE UNCHANGED IN 2018: BMI; 02/04/2018 – Badger Meter Signs Agreement To Acquire Innovative Metering Solutions; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 31/03/2018 – BMI Healthcare’s majority owner to quit as profits squeezed; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINE PESO TO LIKELY STABILIZE IN DAYS: BMI RESEARCH; 09/04/2018 – BMI of Texas Expands Practice with Addition of Fellowship-Trained Bariatric Surgeon Dr. Punam Patel

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDC) by 3,476 shares to 30,417 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 3,631 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,944 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 31.53 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 378,098 shares to 1.52M shares, valued at $76.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triumph Group Inc New (NYSE:TGI) by 374,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M).

