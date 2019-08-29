First Personal Financial Services Has Trimmed Its Badger Meter (BMI) Position as Market Value Declined; Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Holding by $94.02 Million

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $179.89. About 47,653 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (BMI) by 17.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 7,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.00% . The institutional investor held 36,159 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, down from 43,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Badger Meter Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $52.04. About 118,180 shares traded. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND® Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 28/03/2018 – Netcare to Exit U.K. Market as BMI Healthcare Performance Lags; 06/03/2018 Billboard: Residente to Receive First Champion Award at 2018 BMI Latin Awards; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 12/03/2018 – Apollo Endosurgery Announces Conclusion of LAP-BAND Low BMI Post-Approval Study; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visual Media Awards

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 309,721 shares to 934,221 shares, valued at $17.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,759 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 0% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Regions invested in 1,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 2,408 shares. Daiwa Group holds 31,143 shares. 2,701 were accumulated by Oakworth. Karpas Strategies Ltd Company holds 0.38% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 5,215 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 729,876 shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 11,359 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, a Texas-based fund reported 386,919 shares. Wells Fargo And Communication Mn has invested 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Raymond James Associate holds 16,452 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) for 21,801 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Co invested in 1,168 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co invested in 4,054 shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Company owns 3,231 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 19,696 shares to 29,825 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 12,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,178 shares, and has risen its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 7 investors sold BMI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 21.77 million shares or 3.42% less from 22.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 9,241 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) for 7,202 shares. Bbva Compass Bank holds 0.11% or 30,737 shares. 9,400 are owned by Td Asset Mgmt. Citigroup invested in 0% or 17,864 shares. 28,000 were reported by Teton Advsr. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 174,099 shares stake. Fmr Lc owns 2,619 shares. Riverhead Cap Llc accumulated 2,152 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.05% or 9,000 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.09% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) or 197,893 shares. Prudential Fincl holds 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) or 49,322 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI). Synovus Fincl accumulated 1,326 shares or 0% of the stock. 35,300 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag.